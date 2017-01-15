Man killed by gunmen on motorcycle in Tuguegarao City

TUGUEGARAO CITY—A 27-year-old man was shot and killed by two motorcycle-riding gunmen on Sunday noon in Centro Uno village here, police said.

Manny Amarles was shot seven times in the head and body. Police said his pockets contained sachets of suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and cash.

Amarles was attacked a day after former police officer Heraldine Bautista (not Geraldine as earlier reported) was shot dead at noon on Saturday at an electronic betting station in Balzain East here. JE/rga

