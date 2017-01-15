Saturday, January 14, 2017
Makati gov’t sending P15-M aid to LGUs hit by ‘Nina’

/ 03:51 AM January 15, 2017
typhoon nina

 GEORGE GIO BRONDIAL

The Makati City government is extending P15 million in financial assistance to towns in the Bicol and Mimaropa regions hit hard by Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-ten) in late December.

The city’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (DRRMC) approved Resolution No. 2017-01, which appropriated the funds for 27 local government units (LGUs) in the provinces of Quezon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Marinduque.

The P15 million would be drawn from the city government’s Quick Response Fund.  “I am saddened that our sister localities had endured such a calamity at a time that was supposed to be a season of joy and hope,” Mayor Abigail Binay, the concurrent head of the city DRRMC, said in a statement.

DRRMC officer Richard Raymund said the financial aid is expected to benefit around 14,000 households in the typhoon-ravaged regions, with each local government receiving between P250,000 and P1 million. —Dexter Cabalza

TAGS: Albay, Bicol, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, disaster risk reduction management council, DRRMC, LGUs, Local Government Units, Makati City, Makati City government, Marinduque, Mimaropa regions, quezon, Typhoon Nina
