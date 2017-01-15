Makati gov’t sending P15-M aid to LGUs hit by ‘Nina’

The Makati City government is extending P15 million in financial assistance to towns in the Bicol and Mimaropa regions hit hard by Typhoon “Nina” (international name: Nock-ten) in late December.

The city’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (DRRMC) approved Resolution No. 2017-01, which appropriated the funds for 27 local government units (LGUs) in the provinces of Quezon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Marinduque.

The P15 million would be drawn from the city government’s Quick Response Fund. “I am saddened that our sister localities had endured such a calamity at a time that was supposed to be a season of joy and hope,” Mayor Abigail Binay, the concurrent head of the city DRRMC, said in a statement.

DRRMC officer Richard Raymund said the financial aid is expected to benefit around 14,000 households in the typhoon-ravaged regions, with each local government receiving between P250,000 and P1 million. —Dexter Cabalza