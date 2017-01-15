MMDA opening access road in QC to reduce queue to malls

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is set to open next month an access road in Quezon City that would help ease congestion on a section of Edsa where three malls are located.

MMDA officer in charge and general manager Tim Orbos explained that by using a two-lane road on Ayala Land’s Vertis North property along Edsa’s northbound lane, motorists would no longer need to queue along the highway to enter Landmark and Trinoma.

At present, Orbos said, the long line of vehicles going to these malls usually extends all the way to the Edsa-Quezon Avenue intersection, causing a gridlock.

In a recent meeting with Ayala Land officials, Orbos said that once the company has completed improvements on the access road, light vehicles, except UV Express vans, can use it by February.

To also improve traffic flow along North Avenue, the MMDA will open a U-turn slot at the median or center island near Veterans Memorial Medical Center, so that motorists going to Quezon Memorial Circle need not go all the way to the Mindanao Avenue intersection.

Earlier, the MMDA also opened an access road linking Edsa and Jupiter Street in Makati, and two more at Veterans and on the Naval Station property in Taguig. —Jovic Yee