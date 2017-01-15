Duterte: I will declare martial law if I want to preserve my nation

DAVAO CITY—“I will declare martial law if I want to and nobody can stop me” if it is needed to preserve the country, President Duterte said on Saturday night.

“I tell you now, if I have to declare martial law, I will declare it … to preserve my nation, period,” Mr. Duterte said, speaking before members of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Marco Polo Hotel.

“I don’t care about the Supreme Court because the right to preserve one’s life and my nation, my country transcends everything else, even the limitations. If I want to and it will deteriorate into something really, really virulent, I will declare martial law if I want to. Walang makapigil sa akin (Nobody can stop me),” Mr. Duterte said.

He was addressing talk of a possible declaration of martial law to push for a federal form of government and prolong his presidency.

“Those who are thinking, mostly Manileños, about martial law lengthening my stay (in office), bullshit,” Mr. Duterte said. “I do not need the position at this time of my life. I do not need it,” he added.

He said the martial law provisions in the Constitution were intended to defend the country but these were “destroyed by the Cory Constitution because of their hangover on martial law.”

Under the 1987 Constitution, the President can declare martial law in case of invasion, insurrection, or rebellion, but after 60 days, Congress must decide on granting an extension if sought.

The President is also required to submit a report to Congress within 48 hours after the proclamation of martial law or suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus. Members of the Senate and the House of Representatives would then vote jointly to revoke the proclamation or extend its effectivity.

The Supreme Court has the power to review the martial law declaration or suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus if any citizen questioned the sufficiency of the factual basis for the proclamation or suspension of the privilege of the writ and promulgate a decision within 30 days.

Citing a possibility of the Congress and the Supreme Court taking opposite sides on the issue, Mr. Duterte believed the President will have the final decision. He said the delegates who crafted the 1987 Constitution had not considered this possibility.

Last December, the President expressed his desire to amend the Constitution to make it less difficult for any President to declare martial law, saying the current safeguards were mere “reckless reaction” to what Filipinos experienced during martial law under former President Ferdinand Marcos.

After giving mayors nationwide a tongue-lashing at Malacañang on Wednesday, the President also announced last night that he would summon provincial governors next week to apprise them of the complicity of many local officials in the narcotics trade.

“I’ll be calling the governors next week,” he said, adding that it was intended to reiterate his seriousness in the war on drugs.

“I will really kill you (if you’re involved in illegal drugs),” Mr. Duterte said.