Saturday, January 14, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / World
  • share this

Obama urges public to embrace the ‘work of citizenship’

/ 08:10 PM January 14, 2017
Barack Obama leaves White House - 7 Jan 2017

In this photo, taken Jan. 7, 2017, President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the White House in Washington. Now an elder statesman, Obama returned Jan. 10 to Chicago, the city that launched his unlikely political career to deliver one final speech as president – a parting plea to Americans not to lose faith in their future, no matter what they think about their next president. (Photo by MANUEL BALCE CENETA/AP)

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is calling on all Americans to “throw ourselves into the work of citizenship,” regardless of party.

In the final radio and internet address of his presidency, Obama said the country’s success would depend on everyone participating – not just at election time, but during the course of one’s lifetime.

Obama said Saturday that every American holds the title of “citizen,” despite their many differences. He added that he was looking forward to reclaiming the title “citizen”after eight years as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obama says being president had been his life’s honor.

He said he learned every day from the ordinary people he had conversations with and added they helped make him both a better president and a better man.

TAGS: Barack Obama, Obama farewell speech, Obama on being a citizen
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net


© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved