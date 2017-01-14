Obama urges public to embrace the ‘work of citizenship’

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is calling on all Americans to “throw ourselves into the work of citizenship,” regardless of party.

In the final radio and internet address of his presidency, Obama said the country’s success would depend on everyone participating – not just at election time, but during the course of one’s lifetime.

Obama said Saturday that every American holds the title of “citizen,” despite their many differences. He added that he was looking forward to reclaiming the title “citizen”after eight years as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obama says being president had been his life’s honor.

He said he learned every day from the ordinary people he had conversations with and added they helped make him both a better president and a better man.