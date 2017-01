TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan—A former police officer was shot dead by two motorcycle-riding gunmen on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 14) in front of an E-bingo station in Balzain village here, police said.

The former cop, a man identified initially as Geraldine Bautista, was placing a bet when he was shot in the head and body, according to initial reports. The victim’s former rank had not been released at press time.

