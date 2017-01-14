Stalled RH law may lead to more unintended pregnancies, maternal deaths

Without the full and immediate implementation of modern family planning programs, the Philippines is at risk for higher numbers of unintended pregnancies and maternal deaths, according to a ranking official from the Commission on Population (PopCom).

“If the Supreme Court decides to stop modern family planning, the impact is 1 million more unintended pregnancies in just one year, and around 900 to a thousand more maternal deaths,” said PopCom executive director Juan Antonio Perez III in a news conference on Saturday.

With President Duterte signing Executive Order No. 12, the government agencies and advocates pushing for the full implementation of the stalled Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health law had been given what the United Nations had called a “new momentum.”

But the 2015 Supreme Court order prohibiting the recertification of reproductive supplies stands in the way, as it threatens to dwindle the modern family planning products that may be distributed by the government to women and couples who and need it.

“We ask the Supreme Court once again to lift the temporary restraining order,” said Perez, noting that it has been in place for the last 18 months.

In an earlier report, Perez noted that the Philippines’ population is growing at the rate of around 1.7 percent. But this may be lowered to 1.4 percent with a proper family planning program in place.

“Over time, this will contribute to the reduction of poverty, [especially] in poor households,” he said. “There will be more income in households with a fewer number of children, [who can be provided with] better food, education and health services.”

Perez noted that official data showed that bigger families tend to also be the poorest, and with limited access to proper family planning methods.

While the average family size in the country is 4 to 5 members, some of the poorest regions like Bicol, Western Visayas and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao mark higher numbers, with as many as 6 members in one household.

Perez hopes that the executive order can also help address other related issues, including teenage pregnancy. In 2016, an estimated 130,000 minors gave birth.

“Around 70 percent of married women want family planning, but they cannot access these services,” he said. “We don’t even have to convince them anymore.”