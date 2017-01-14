Over P3.7B worth of illegal drugs seized in six months – PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday reported to have seized over P3.7 billion worth of illegal drugs from 18 regions in the country during the first six months of the administration’s brutal anti-illegal drug campaign.

The statistics from PNP’s National Anti-Illegal Drug Monitoring Center (NAIDMC) showed all police regional offices recovered around 95,000 sachets of shabu or methamphetamine hydrochloride, of which 8,581 sachets came from the National Capital Region (NCR) Police Office from the period of July 1, 2016 to January 12, 2017.

Meanwhile, Central Luzon accounted for 111,350 sachets out of more or less 113,000 sachets of marijuana recovered nationwide.

PNP said in a statement that this is the result of its “unremitting dedication and support” to campaign Oplan Double Barrel, the flagship program of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte won on a campaign promise of solving the country’s drug problems six months into office, but fell short.

NAIDMC collected the said figures from 18 Police Regional Offices, not including the illegal drugs seized by the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG) and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

PNP noted that the AIDG and the CIDG have separate reports on the illegal drugs they have seized from their operations.

According to PNP, a total of 2,217 drug suspects have been killed in its 41,155 anti-drug operations under its Project Double Barrel Alpha, and a total of 44,334 drug suspects have also been arrested from July 1, 2016 to January 10, 2017.

While the PNP still continues its campaign against illegal drugs, the agency now intends to focus more on the arrest of high-value target personalities and the development of government’s Barangay (village) Drug Clearing Strategy. IDL