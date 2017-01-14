Palace: Gov’t on the right track in fight vs crime

Malacañang on Saturday said the government was “on the right track in fighting criminality” after the Duterte administration scored high in suppressing crime in the recent Pulse Asia survey.

“The survey result shows once and for all that we are on the right track in fighting criminality,” Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.

“It remains one of the five most urgent national concerns of Filipinos while avoiding being a victim of any serious crime is one of their five most urgent personal concerns,” he added.

In the Pulse Asia survey released on Friday, 84 percent or eight out of 10 Filipinos approved the government’s fight against criminality.

Andanar `assured the public the government would continue to work to achieve peace and order in the country.

“We shall not rest until the day would come that our people feel safe and secure in their homes and in the streets,” he said.

Fighting criminality was one of the campaign promises of President Rodrigo Duterte, which he vowed to stamp out in his first six months in office.

The President, however, later asked for a six-month extension on his self-imposed deadline of three to six months to solve the country’s crime problem. CDG

