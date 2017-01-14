Fire at MMDA HQ destroys COA papers

A fire at the headquarters of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) injured two employees and destroyed documents from the Commission on Audit (COA) Friday afternoon.

MMDA employees had to evacuate the building at the corner of Edsa and Orense in Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati City, as thick smoke filled the fourth floor around 2 p.m.

An initial investigation by Bureau of Fire Protection showed that the fire, which reached the first alarm, started at the records room that kept the COA documents.

MMDA employees Raymond Obtinario and Elizalde Domingo sustained minor injuries after smashing glass panels to let the smoke out through the windows.

MMDA officer in charge and general manager Tim Orbos, who rushed to the headquarters scene from a meeting in Manila, said they were able to save some documents after the fire was declared out 37 minutes later.