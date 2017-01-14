Leni tells millennials: Fight for greater good but shun violence

Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday exhorted the “millennial” generation to fight for the interests of the nation without resorting to violence, saying brutality and bloodshed have no place in a democracy.

In a speech at the Peace Congress of the Edsa Ortigas Consortium of Schools, Robredo said millennials—or those born between the early 1980s and 2000s—were in the best position to fight for the greater good, in spite of accusations that they were self-absorbed and enslaved by technology.

“I believe that millennials like you care. I believe that modern technology puts you in the perfect position to protect the greater good,” she told her audience of students at the La Salle Greenhills.

“Our democracy has no room for political intimidation or violence. Progress can always be achieved peacefully,” said Robredo. —DJ YAP