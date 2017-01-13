Bishop worried about effects of pollution on Limay residents

Bishop Ruperto Santos of the Diocese of Balanga in Bataan expressed on Friday concern for the health of residents in Limay, Bataan which is being threatened by air and water polution allegedly caused to the operations of the SMC Consolidated Power Corp. and a coal-fired plant of the Petron Bataan Refinery, both subsidiaries of the San Miguel Corp.

Santos said the diocese had started coordinating with local officials to help and protect the residents, some of whom are now suffering from skin and respiratory diseases.

“The diocese is more concerned and cares for the people, not on profit and irresponsible progress,” Santos said.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has tarted investigating the residents’ complaints with the Department of Health to determine if the two plants were indeed responsible for the residents’ illnesses and complaints.

“It is very timely and beneficial that the World Apostolic Congress on Mercy 4 (Wacom 4) will be held here, focusing on mercy and environment,” Santos said. “One of the sessions will be about ‘Mercy and Laudato Si: Clean the air’,” the bishop said.

The 4th Wacom, which is expected to be attended by more than 3,000 delegates from all over the world, will take place from Jan. 16 to 20.

The Bataan leg of Wacom 4 will be held on January 20 at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar.

The parish priest of Limay, Msgr. Hernan Guanzon, will speak on “Mercy and Laudato Si: Clean the Air.” /ATM