DOJ execs warned on using janitorial staff for personal errands

Any member of the janitorial services of the Department of Justice found accepting personal or private errands from DOJ personnel shall be dismissed while the employees and officials will be reprimanded.

Office Order 047, which was dated Jan. 11 and signed by Justice Undersecretary Raymund L. Mecate, was issued “to streamline the efficient utilization of personnel and resources of the department.”

According to the order, DOJ officials and employees are prohibited from assigning personal or private chores to members of the department’s janitorial services.

The same order stated that only official and public functions endorsed by the administrative office and approved by the Office of the Secretary of Justice shall be accommodated by the members of the janitorial services.

Members of the janitorial services, for their part, are required to stay in their stations from 7 a.m. to 12 noon and 1-4 p.m.

Security personnel are required to record all the instances when members of the janitorial team shall leave their stations and for what purpose. They are also required to immediately report to the administrative service violations of the order. The administrative service then shall prepare a report on the violation of the office order which will be submitted to the technical staff to determine the appropriate disciplinary action.

For the first offense, DOJ employees and officials who will utilize the janitorial services for personal or private errands shall be reprimanded. A second offense would mean suspension of one to 30 days and a third offense would be dismissal from service.

Members of the janitorial services who will be found running personal errands of DOJ employees or absent in their stations “shall be immediately removed from the department’s janitorial detail.”

Security personnel who will be found in violation of the order shall be suspended for one month and one day to six months for the first offense. For a second offense, the penalty will be dismissal from service. However, security personnel contracted by the DOJ who will violate the order “shall be immediately removed from the department.”/rga