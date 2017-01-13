DOE revokes license of Pasig LPG firm; explosion probe underway

The Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday revoked the license of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refilling plant in Pasig City after an explosion at the facility earlier this week resulted in at least 20 casualties and an estimated P20 million in property damage, including to an adjacent gas station.

In a statement, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the DOE will revoke the company’s Standards Compliance Certificate (SCC) because of the incident and that it cannot operate until it is able to secure a new permit after all pertinent investigations have been concluded to the department’s satisfaction.

“Violations of the DOE circular on LPG rules merit administrative sanctions on those responsible,” he said.

To ensure their safe operation, LPG refilling plants are tasked to comply with the Philippine National Standards (PNS) and the DOE circular on LPG industry rules.

An SCC is issued once an LPG refilling plant complies with the minimum requirements of the PNS and the DOE circular. Other government agencies like the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), as well as local government units (LGUs) have their own requirements for compliance by LPG refilling companies.

Initial reports have said that the company involved in the incident has secured an SCC and all other prerequisite requirements from the BFP and the Pasig government.

LPG refilling firms are also required to comply with provisions of the Fire Code of the Philippines and local government ordinances, if any, with regard to operational safety. Overall, the BFP is mandated to ensure against fire hazards in all businesses in the Philippines.

Cusi said his office will probe the explosion and ordered his office to work closely with the BFP unit now investigating the incident.

“Public safety is always our priority and the DOE is looking closely at this unfortunate incident which injured at least 20 people,” he said. “Our common objective with the BFP is to ensure that this does not happen again.”/rga