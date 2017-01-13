5 killed in Bulacan; decapitated female body found

CAMP GEN. ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan—Two women were killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen at 2 a.m. on Jan. 13 in Plaridel town, police said.

Marilyn Cruz, 26, and her companion, identified only as “Rohan,” were shot dead inside the compound of Dahlia Santos by two men, but the police have yet to determine why the women were attacked.

In the City of Malolos on the same morning, a man identified only as Edor was killed in a gunfight with the police during a 3:30 a.m. drug bust.

On Jan. 12 in Sta. Maria town, the headless remains of a woman was found dumped at the side of a road in Barangay (village) Casio at 11 p.m.

The decapitated woman was about 4’11” to 5’1” in height, and was clad in a black long sleeved shirt, blue leggings, and a red bath towel wrapped around the neck area. The body’s bare feet were covered with a black garbage bag. Police found stab wounds on the body.

In the City of San Jose del Monte on Thursday, a man identified as Tipak and an unidentified man were killed by the police in a 10 p.m. police drug operation./rga