DOE assures full power restoration in typhoon-hit areas

The Department of Energy (DOE) and its partners in the power sector were prioritizing the resumption of electricity in areas of Southern Luzon and Eastern Mindanao rendered without power by a series of typhoons.

In a press statement, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said his office’s priority is to ensure that the restoration of power in typhoon-affected areas was on schedule.

“We have asked rehabilitation personnel to work double-time, especially in areas where power facilities were badly damaged,” he said.

The latest report of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) noted that all transmission lines affected by Tropical Depression “Auring” in the Caraga region were now completely restored.

NGCP reported earlier that all transmission facilities affected by Typhoon “Nina” have been restored as well.

Distribution utilities in Dinagat Islands, Siargao, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur affected by Auring were now in the process of bringing back electricity services after NGCP worked to normalize transmission services in the said areas.

For its part, the National Electrification Administration (NEA) has reported that 80.69 percent or 1,368,040 of the total households affected by Nina had already been re-energized as of Thursday.

Earlier this week, electricity supply was restored in the provinces of Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Camarines Norte and Sorsogon, NEA said.

A total of 322,818 households were undergoing rehabilitation in the following areas with the following level of restoration: Quezon (92.89 percent), Oriental Mindoro (98.44 percent), Marinduque (28.79 percent), Camarines Sur (47.68 percent), Albay (64.20 percent) and Catanduanes (31.65 percent).

“We understand and are one with our kababayans in the remaining areas still without power,” Cusi said. “We will make sure that electricity services in all areas are restored.” RAM/rga