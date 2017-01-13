Ex-soldier killed, wife wounded in Pangasinan

DAGUPAN CITY—A retired soldier was killed while his wife was wounded in an attack on Thursday afternoon as they made their way home on a motorcycle in Pangasinan’s Bayambang town.

Jose Douglas Estrada, 50, a retired Philippine Marines soldier, and his 50-year-old wife Leonida were motoring toward Barangay (village) Dusoc when gunmen aboard a 4-wheeled vehicle overtook them and shot them at 5:45 p.m.

Estrada died of multiple gunshot wounds. Leonida was shot in the left arm and was immediately discharged from a hospital.

Investigators found three fired cartridge cases from cal. 5.56 rifle and two fired cartridge cases and one slug from cal. 45 pistol. RAM/rga

