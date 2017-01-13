‘Staying healthy’ Filipinos’ top concern–Pulse Asia

“To stay healthy and avoid illnesses” is what most Filipinos are highly concerned with, according to the results of the latest Pulse Asia survey on urgent personal and national concerns released on Friday.

Staying healthy garnered an overall of 63-percent rating on the urgent personal concern survey conducted December 6-11 last year.

“To have a secure a well-paying job or source of income” comes second on the list with a rating of 44 percent. “To finish schooling or to provide for schooling” is next with 41 percent, together with “At least to be able to have enough to eat everyday” with 41 percent.

Pulse Asia noted that Filipinos’ urgent personal concerns remain principally unchanged year-on-year, and the only significant changes on public opinion regarding this matter was the increase of the concern “to avoid being a victim of any serious crime” with a rise of 8 percent, and the decline of 7 percent in schooling concern comparing to December 2015.

Avoiding being a crime victim, having some savings, and having a house and lot cover a third and last set of personal concerns deemed urgent by Filipinos.

Leading Filipinos’ urgent national concerns was “Improving/ increasing the pay of workers” at 45 percent.

Other issues of urgent national concern included controlling inflation, reducing poverty, fighting criminality, creating more jobs, and fighting corruption.

Public concerns for these issues did not differ significantly between September and December 2016.

Pulse Asia asked 1,200 respondents, who are 18 years old and above, face-to-face to cite up to three urgent concerns from lists provided. The survey used a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3 percentage points at 95-percent confidence level. CDG/rga

