Gov tells PNP: Reconsider sending erring cops to ARMM

DAVAO CITY—Governor Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) called on the Philippine National Police to reconsider its plan to send erring policemen to the region.

Hataman, in a statement, said they received reports that four policemen from the Visayas will be transferred to the ARMM due to their alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

“The ARMM regional government has been exerting all efforts to rid the region of corruption and to implement relevant reforms for its people. The region confronts issues such as poverty, hunger, and the rise of terror groups, and we need the best of our country’s police on our side—not the worst,” Hataman said.

He added that erring policemen “must be held accountable,” and that sending them to the ARMM “is not a disciplinary action.”

“Rather, it is a move that portrays our region as undeserving of dignified and dedicated public service,” Hataman said. RAM

