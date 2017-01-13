Cop in Korean kidnap told: Give up or die

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa said on Thursday that a South Korean businessman kidnapped in October last year was likely dead, and he warned an “idiot” policeman involved in the abduction to surrender or face death.

The businessman, Jee Ick-joo, 53, was snatched from his home in Angeles City by several people, including an antinarcotics policeman identified only as a “SPO1 Sta. Isabel” who has been relieved but has gone missing.

Dela Rosa, who met with Jee’s wife and the South Korean ambassador on Wednesday, said he believed the victim was likely dead, but he promised the case would be quickly resolved.

“Honestly, I doubt the Korean is still alive,” Dela Rosa said.

Not detained

The PNP chief clarified on Thursday that the officer had not been detained, contrary to earlier reports. He said the policeman, after being relieved, was meant to just report to Camp Crame, but that he had stopped doing so and had gone missing.

“I hope you surrender because if you don’t, you will really die. You son of a bitch, you will die if you do not surrender,” Dela Rosa said.

He said he had ordered a “manhunt” for the officer, whose lack of cooperation he took as a sign of guilt.

“There is a big chance this idiot is really guilty,” Dela Rosa said. “He doesn’t want to show up. I don’t want to prejudge him, but my gut feel is that … he really is involved.”

Dela Rosa explained the officer “was not inquested so he could not be detained,” and the investigating officers were not immediately convinced that he was involved.

“But when I saw that the evidence was serious, I ordered him under restrictive custody,” he said. “But when I had him contacted, I found out he had not reported (to Camp Crame).”

Corruption

The case has drawn criticism from some lawmakers as an example of corrupt policemen taking advantage of President Duterte’s tough anticrime stance and war on drugs, which has left over 6,000 dead, including suspects gunned down by unknown vigilantes.

Mr. Duterte has encouraged police to kill drug traffickers and addicts, and vowed to shield them from prosecution.

Jee, a businessman and a former director of a South Korean firm, was seized in October last year. A maid abducted with him was released the following day, but he has remained missing.

His distraught wife, Choi Kyung-jin, has appealed for help from the President and Dela Rosa.

She said she had paid an initial ransom of P5 million, but was not able to fork over an additional P4.5 million demanded by the suspects.

Choi, accompanied by her lawyer, sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation on Thursday and offered a reward of P100,000 to anyone who could provide information leading to her husband’s whereabouts.

The NBI would focus on the other aspects of the case, including theft.

Dela Rosa said the police officer, assigned to the PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group, should face the music.

“If it’s proven that he was responsible, he doesn’t deserve any day in this organization,” he said.

Other suspects

He said another suspect believed to be also a policeman was caught on camera withdrawing money from Jee’s bank account.

Also suspected to be involved is the son of the owner of a car rental firm whose vehicle was also used in Jee’s abduction and another Korean who rented the vehicle. Dela Rosa did not elaborate.

“We are looking for two more cars involved in the kidnapping, the third being the victims’ car,” he said. “So if there are about two cars involved, there can be six to eight people who can fit inside and who might be involved.”

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, a former PNP chief, has vowed to launch a Senate investigation into kidnapping and extortion cases by the police force, which has a long history of corruption.

Lacson said a businessman friend was also victimized in a similar extortion racket, but was freed when he interceded and after police applied pressure.

He said eight other similar cases have been reported to him by the Chinese-Filipino community since Jee’s case was made public.

Among others, the inquiry seeks to overhaul and strengthen the PNP Internal Affairs Service to go after rogue policemen. —WITH REPORTS FROM TARRA QUISMUNDO, AIE BALAGTAS SEE AND AFP