‘Demonyo’ in Pasay cop slay nabbed

One of the suspects in last week’s killing of a Pasay City policeman was arrested while waiting to board a ship together with his live-in partner and infant son at the Batangas port on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Randy Lizardo, 34, whose criminal record had earned him the moniker “Randy Demonyo” in his Pasay neighborhood, was bound for Oriental Mindoro when apprehended, according to the National Capital Region Police Office chief, Director Oscar Albayalde.

Lizardo, along with two other men who remain at large, admitted killing P01 Enrico Domingo and wounding P02 Harley Garcera on Jan. 4. The officers were part of a three-man team who responded to a report about a drug session on Pestanas Street, Barangay 69, where they were met with gunfire upon entering one of the shanties.

The suspect faces charges for direct assault with murder, direct assault with frustrated murder, and direct assault with attempted murder.

In an interview, the detained Lizardo said he only fired at the officers from behind a curtain because they also tried to arrest his live-in partner, Gemma Piquillo, while holding his family at gunpoint. “Any father would do that if he sees a gun pointed at his wife and child.”

But this was denied by Southern Police District director, Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr., who said the officers had not yet drawn their guns when they were shot.

Lizardo also admitted having a shabu session that day. According to Albayalde, the man also known as Randy Demonyo has several other cases pending in Pasay courts for murder, frustrated murder, attempted homicide, robbery-holdup, theft, and illegal possession of a deadly weapon.