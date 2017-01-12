Army officer killed, 4 troops hurt in clash with Abu Sayyaf in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY — An Army officer was killed while four other soldiers were wounded when government troops clashed with Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sumisip, Basilan, on Thursday.

Major Filemon Tan Jr., the spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command, said the clash started past 7 a.m.

He said the military used its air assets against the bandits.

Residents of Barangay Cabcaban, where the clash took place, have evacuated, a report stated. SFM