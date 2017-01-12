Army officer killed, 4 troops hurt in clash with Abu Sayyaf in Basilan

ARMY TROOPS IN ACTION IN MINDANAO: In this August 2016 file photo, Army soldiers recover an Abu Sayyaf camp in Basilan. The government’s campaign against the Abu Sayyaf continues to this day. (PHOTO FROM CPIO-WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND)
ZAMBOANGA CITY — An Army officer was killed while four other soldiers were wounded when government troops clashed with Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sumisip, Basilan, on Thursday.
Major Filemon Tan Jr., the spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command, said the clash started past 7 a.m.
He said the military used its air assets against the bandits.
Residents of Barangay Cabcaban, where the clash took place, have evacuated, a report stated. SFM
TAGS: abu sayyaf, Acts of terror, Armed conflict, Barangay Cabcaban, Basilan, civilians caught in crossfire, counter-insurgency operations, criminal gangs, Evacuation, Extremism, extremist groups, Filemon Tan Jr., Insurgency, law enforcement, Military operations, Philippine Army, rebellion, soldiers killed in action, soldiers killed in battle, soldiers killed in combat, soldiers wounded in action, soldiers wounded in battle, soldiers wounded in combat, Sumisip municipality, Terror Groups, Terrorism, Western Mindanao Command
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.