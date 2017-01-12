Disinvite no big deal, but respect should be given to OVP–Robredo

Vice President Leni Robredo does not mind not being part of the vin d’honneur last Wednesday, but she is emphatic that respect should have at least been given to her office.

“It’s really no big deal to me if I was invited or not,” Robredo told reporters in Filipino. “But what was disheartening was the manner how things were done.”

She was referring to the text message sent to the Office of the Vice President (OVP) by someone from the social secretary’s office, stating in essence that she had been disinvited from attending the diplomatic reception because of limited seats or a limited guest list.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If [someone is] angry at me, then [the person is] angry. But I just wish that the office was at least given some respect,” Robredo said.

She said she would no longer want to make a big deal out of the incident but added that it would be for the good of the country if the President and the Vice President were in good terms.

Robredo’s office received the invitation to the vin d’honneur on Jan. 4 via email.

The Vice President said she expressed her willingness to attend the event after her chief of staff told her about the invitation.

Then on Dec. 28, Robredo’s office received the text message disinviting her.