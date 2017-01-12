SSS refutes Drilon: Contribution hike is not ‘invalid and illegal’

The planned increase in contributions to the Social Security System (SSS) pension is not, as Senate President Franklin Drilon, “invalid and illegal.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, SSS Chairman Dean Amado Valdez said that the pension hike, which takes effect January 2017, would be be financed by current contributions and investment income.

On Tuesday, Drilon rejected the plan of the Duterte administration to raise the rate of the monthly contribution of SSS members.

He said it would be against the law for the SSS to impose a 1.5 percent increase on the monthly premium of its members starting in May to finance the additional P1,000 pension hike for its retirees this January was against the law.

Valdez said that the contribution hike by May of this year would be used to “expand the Investment Reserve Fund, to generate higher yields for investments, and to further strengthen the viability of the pension fund for future obligations.”

“SSS is mandated to promote social justice by providing meaningful benefits to its members when they retire,” Valdez added. /ATM