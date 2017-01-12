Priests urged to stand against ‘culture of death’

Buhay Partylist on Thursday urged priests to include teachings on importance of life in their homilies.

Lito Atienza, the partylist representative, said that it is important for priests to educate the faithful to spread the “culture of life” that will be their guide to believe in the significance of one’s life and go against the “culture of death.”

“It’s about time, we must stand up for life, we must defend life, and again, the leadership of council of the Laity is to be given credit. But I hope and pray that every priest in the church of the Parish, isasama sa Homily nila ang leksiyon na ating ipinaglalaban (will include this lesson that we are fighting for in their homilies). And I hope in this year every parish, every pulpit, every homily will carry the message of the culture of life,” Atienza said in an interview with Veritas Patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that hope in life will emerge from this movement of priests, so that the public will not be numb to the rampant killings around—that it is not the lone solution to country’s drug menace.

Atienza also hopes that other congressmen will still stand against the “blind vote” in the Congress pushing for death penalty revival.

Caritas Philippines National director Caceres Archbishop Rolando Tria Tirona earlier said that parishes will strengthen their relationship with the faithful in this “Year of the Parish.” RAM

RELATED STORIES