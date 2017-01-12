PH Navy to recruit 1,000 personnel

The Philippine Navy will recruit more than 1,000 officers and enlisted personnel to fill up the organization’s desired requirement.

Navy chief Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado signed a memorandum of agreement with universities and local governments on Thursday at the Navy headquarters in Manila.

The Navy inked the MOA with Adamson University, Mapua Institute of Technology and Technological University of the Philippines and the local governments of Manila and Quezon City.

There are currently 22,000 active officers and enlisted personnel in the Navy.

“The main objective is for the Navy to recruit graduating students and exchange of programs between the Navy and the LGUs (local government units) and universities. This will be done on a yearly basis,” said Captain Lued Lincuna, director of Naval Public Affairs Office.

Some of the upcoming assets to be added to the Navy’s inventory include a strategic sealift vessel, two missile armed frigates and multi-purpose attack craft. RAM/rga

