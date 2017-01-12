Top drug suspect killed in Davao del Norte raid

TAGUM CITY – An alleged top drug personality was killed in a raid by lawmen in Asuncion, Davao del Norte on Wednesday, police on Thursday said.

Alonto Singkala Kamsa died of a gunshot wound in the chest after he was shot by policemen who raided his home at Purok (Community) 5, Barangay (Village) San Vicente before dawn on Wednesday, Senior Supt. Ferdinand Sifuentes, Davao del Norte police chief, said.

The 50-year-old suspect was about to be arrested by provincial and local cops led by Supt. Giusseppe Geralde when he drew a handgun and fired at the lawmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the provincial investigation and detective management section, SPO1 Jeffrey Gado was hit in the chest but the slug did not penetrate the armor vest the cop was wearing, saving his life, Sifuentes said.

Sifuentes said Kamsa was on the list of top drug personalities in Asuncion. Together with his wife and their son, the slain suspect had surrendered in the government’s Oplan TokHang.

“But based on our monitoring, he went back to dealing drugs so we applied for a warrant to have him arrested. He, however, resisted by shooting one of our personnel who was fortunately saved from harm by the bullet-proof vest he wore,” Sifuentes told the Inquirer on the phone.

A report from the provincial police office said about 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P500,000, two handguns, a hand grenade and dozens of rounds of ammunition were recovered at the house of the slain suspect.

Troops from the army’s 60th Infantry Battalion also provided support during the operation, police said. CDG/rga