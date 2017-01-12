Trump lashes out over ‘phony’ Russia dossier claims

NEW YORK, United States — Donald Trump attacked the media and US intelligence agencies Wednesday as he denied explosive allegations about his ties with Russia — while admitting for the first time that Moscow had likely meddled in the US election.

Just over a week before he takes office, Trump said he had ceded “complete” managing control of his global property empire to his two sons but stopped short of a full divestment from his business holdings, likely to fan fears about possible conflict of interests.

But the focus of the hour-long press conference — his first in six months — was firmly on the unsubstantiated claims that his aides colluded with the Kremlin to win the US election, and that Russia has compromising information on Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Russians claim to have compromising info on Trump — report | Streep, Trump trade barbs amid actress’ Globes speech

The 70-year-old angrily accused CNN of being “fake news” and slammed BuzzFeed as “a failing pile of garbage” after it published a dossier with the allegedly incriminating material, drawn up by a former British intelligence agent hired to do “opposition research” on Trump.

“It’s all fake news. It’s phony stuff. It didn’t happen,” he said, referring to allegations of lurid behavior in a Moscow hotel room.

“It was a group of opponents that got together, sick people, and they put that crap together,” Trump said.

The incoming Republican commander-in-chief suggested it may have been released by the intelligence agencies, which would be a “tremendous blot on their record,” Trump said.

“That’s something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do,” he said, explaining an earlier tweet in which he asked: “Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

The Anti-Defamation League, which works to combat anti-Semitism, on Wednesday urged the president-elect to explain or apologize, calling “glib comparisons” to Nazi Germany “offensive and a trivialization.”

Verbal clash with reporters

Trump dodged specific questions about whether his campaign had contacts with Russian intelligence, instead tearing into reporters whose outlets reported on the allegations of the existence of compromising material.

“I’m not going to give you a question. You are fake news,” he said to a CNN reporter, igniting a fresh raft of questions about his respect for constitutional guarantees about the free press.

The US intelligence community concluded Moscow interfered in the November election in a bid to tip the race in Trump’s favor.

But intelligence chiefs last week presented America’s incoming 45th president, as well as current President Barack Obama, with a two-page synopsis on the potentially embarrassing but unsubstantiated allegations involving Russia, according to CNN and The New York Times.

Even before the new allegations surfaced, Democrats and Trump’s Republican allies had become increasingly uneasy about Russia’s role in the election, with calls for an independent investigation growing.

The Kremlin has dismissed the dossier as a “total fake” aimed at damaging bilateral ties.

‘No dealings with Russia’

Trump began the press conference muted and disciplined, but became increasingly agitated as questions piled up.

“I have no dealings with Russia. I have no deals in Russia. I have no deals that could happen in Russia, because we’ve stayed away. And I have no loans with Russia,” Trump said.

The president-elect finally admitted for the first time that he believes Moscow likely meddled in the US election.

But if secretary of state-designate Rex Tillerson on Wednesday downplayed the prospect of Russia and the United States ever becoming “friends” at his confirmation hearing, Trump may have fanned the flames by again downplaying Moscow’s role.

“As far as hacking, I think it was Russia, but I also think we’ve been hacked by other countries, other people,” he said.

Trump aides bristle at the suggestion that Russia weighed in behind Trump, seeing it as an effort to delegitimize his election victory.

Trump again refused to back away from his openness towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability,” Trump said. “I don’t know that I’m going to get along with Vladimir Putin. I hope I do. But there’s a good chance I won’t.”

The dossier

Without corroborating its contents, BuzzFeed published a 35-page dossier of memos on which the synopsis reportedly presented to Trump is based.

The memos, which had been circulating in Washington for months, describe sex videos involving prostitutes filmed during a 2013 visit by Trump to a luxury Moscow hotel, supposedly as a potential means for blackmail.

They also suggest Russian officials proposed lucrative deals in order to win influence over the real estate magnate.

“The Kremlin does not have compromising information on Trump,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Trump refused to comment on his classified briefing but said he had seen the information “outside of that meeting.”

Without delineating the specific allegations in the memos, Trump denied engaging in any questionable behavior during visits to Russia.

“In those rooms, you have cameras in the strangest places,” he said. “You’d better be careful or you’ll be watching yourself on nightly television.” CBB