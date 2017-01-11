Village chief killed by motorcycle-riding gunman in Pangasinan town

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — A village chief of an eastern Pangasinan town was shot dead on Tuesday (Jan. 10) by a motorcycle-riding man.

Rolando Mejia, 50, village chief of Barangay Calaocan in San Nicolas town, was attacked at a village roadside when he parked his own motorcycle to take a call at about 7:15 a.m.

The police said the gunman alighted from his motorcycle and shot Mejia several times to finish him off.

Mejia was taken to the Eastern Pangasinan District Hospital in neighboring Tayug town, but he did not reach the hospital alive.

Police have launched a manhunt against the gunman. SFM