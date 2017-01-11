Bong Revilla’s plunder trial starts Thursday

After over two years of going through the mill of judicial hearings, the Sandiganbayan is finally pushing through with the plunder trial of detained former senator Ramon Revilla Jr. tomorrow, Thursday.

This after the anti-graft court Special First Division issued the produce order for the police to bring Revilla and his detained chief of staff Richard Cambe to court for the first day of their plunder trial.

“You are hereby directed to produce Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla Jr. and Richard Cambe before this Court at the Sandiganbayan Building, Commonwealth Ave. cor. Batasan Road, Quezon city, on January 12, 2017 at 8:30 in the morning for trial in the above-captioned case,” the Special First Division said in its produce order to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center.

The court set the trial proper starting Jan. 12 every Thursday for two sessions per day, 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., or for one whole day of trial proceeding.

The produce order was signed by the anti-graft court First Division clerk of court Atty. Teresita Rosete and witnessed by the division chairperson Associate Justice Efren Dela Cruz.

In a text message to reporters, lead prosecutor Atty. Joefferson Toribio said this Thursday’s hearing may be devoted to examining the pre-trial order before the trial can proceed.

The pre-trial order according to the rules of court would limit the issues to be taken up during the trial proper.

“We are still awaiting the issuance of the pre-trial order from the court before we will proceed to trial. We need first to see that and signed by all parties since that will govern the trial of the case,” Toribio said.

“My understanding is tomorrow’s hearing will push through but maybe it will be devoted to examining the pre-trial order because all parties will be given time to go through it because there might be corrections before signing it,” he added.

For his part, Revilla’s lawyer Reody Anthony Balisi said the defense will be ready if the prosecution presents its first witness against Revilla.

“Of course we have to examine the pre-trial order first. Both parties have to sign it. But we are prepared anytime, if they push through with presenting a witness tomorrow,” Balisi said.

Revilla recently lost his petition before the Supreme Court, which sustained the finding of probable cause for plunder against him.

In a 2015 interview with reporters during his pre-trial for plunder, Revilla said he believes he was detained for plunder during the administration of then President Benigno Aquino III because of the actor’s presidential ambitions.

As early as 2013, Revilla’s party Lakas had been eyeing the former action star as its presidential bet in 2016.

“Aaminin natin ang plano ko tumakbo pagkapangulo. Sa tingin ko nga, isa yun sa dahilan bakit nandito ako sa kulungan,” Revilla then said.

(I am admitting my plan to run for President. I think it is one of the reasons why I am detained.)

Revilla surrendered and was detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in 2014 after the charges were filed. He was also charged with 16 counts of graft.

He is accused of pocketing P224.5 million in kickbacks from his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF).

He was denied bail in 2014.

Also detained for plunder is Revilla’s colleague, former senator Jinggoy Estrada, who was also denied bail and accused of pocketing P183.7-million kickbacks. Enrile, who was allowed to post bail by the Supreme Court due to humanitarian considerations, is accused of receiving P172.8-million kickbacks.

Their plunder and graft charges were filed with the Sandiganbayan by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in June 2014. JE

