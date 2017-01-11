Palace invited only those ‘needed’ in Vin d’honneur—Abella

It’s Malacañang’s prerogative.

This was the reaction of Malacañang after the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo said she was disinvited for the first Vin d’honneur of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“It is the prerogative of the Palace to invite those who they feel is needed to be there,” Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella told reporters in an ambush interview on Wednesday.

Duterte on Wednesday led the Vin d’honneur in Malacañang, sharing a toast with government officials and heads of the diplomatic community.

But Robredo was not seen during the event.

The Office of the Vice President said Malacañang initially sent an invitation to Robredo for the Vin d’honneur only to withdraw it later due to a “limited” guest list.

“Our office received an invitation to the Vin d’honneur via email last December 28. On January 4, Malacañang called the Office to retract the invitation, stating that the guest list was limited,” Robredo’s spokesperson said.IDL