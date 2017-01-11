Duterte urged: Listen to public pulse on martial law

The Makabayan bloc in Congress urged President Rodrigo Duterte to listen to the pulse of the people following a Pulse Asia survey that showed that the majority of respondents do not find the need to declare martial law.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the militant lawmakers said Duterte should listen to the survey and learn from history instead of expressing his preference to declare martial law.

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate said the Pulse survey “reflects the sentiments of our people.”

“As a leader, dapat mapakinggan niya ang sentimyento ng mamamayan,” Zarate added.

(As a leader, he should listen to the sentiments of the people.)

Zarate said the President better learn from the bitter history of martial law, which was declared by the dictator Ferdinand Marcos and resulted in human rights violations, torture, killings, and enforced disappearances of critics and activists.

“Hindi lang ito lesson o payo kay Pangulong Digong, kundi sa lahat ng magiging lider ng ating bayan, na hindi pwedeng i-i-ignore ang kapangyarihan ng sentimyento ng mamamayan,” Zarate said.

(This is not just a lesson or advice for President Duterte, but for all the future leaders of our nation, that they should not ignore the power of the people and its sentiments.)

Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Rep. France Castro said the president should not just listen to the sentiments of the people, but also to learn from history.

“Sana magsilbi kay President Digong na maging eye-opener… Ang payo namin sa kaniya: Matututo siya sa kasaysayan,” she said.

(Hopefully this would serve as an eyeopener for the President… Our advice to him is: Learn from history.)

Fellow ACT Rep. Antonio Tinio said Duterte should now stop from making empty threats of declaring martial law to solve the country’s problem of criminality and drugs.

“Ang sitwasyon ngayon, kahit bini-build up ng Malacañang (ang martial law)… malinaw sa mamamayan na walang batayan, walang pangangailangan sa martial law. Sana pakinggan ito ng pangulo, at itigil na ang paulit-ulit na pagbabanggit at pagbabanta na magbababa ng martial law,” Tinio said.

(The situation right now, even if Malacañang is building up the idea of martial law… it’s clear that the public believes there is no basis or need for martial law. Hopefully, the President listens to the people, and stops his oft-repeated threats of imposing martial law.)

Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao said the Makabayan bloc, though it is aligned with the supermajority of allies of Duterte in Congress, has always insisted its opposition on the President’s earlier calls for the declaration of martial law.

“We will maintain our position. We will continue to present to him that martial law is not the way,” Casilao said.

The Pulse Asia survey conducted December 6-11, 2016 said 74 percent of 1,200 respondents disagreed with the test statement: “Candidly speaking, it may be necessary now to have martial law to solve the many crises of the nation.”

This was the prevailing sentiment in all geographic areas (65 to 81 percent), socioeconomic classes (67 to 76 percent), age groupings (70 to 71 percent), and among both men and women (73 and 74 percent, respectively), Pulse Asia said.

Only 12 percent agreed that it was necessary to impose martial rule, while 14 percent was undecided.

The percentage of respondents who disagree with martial law in the December survey also increased by ten percentage points, from 64 percent in September 2016.

The survey had a margin of error of ± 3% at 95 percent confidence level.

Duterte in his earlier speeches mulled the idea of declaring martial law to solve the country’s problems, even to the point of bypassing the checks and balances in the Constitution when he said he does not want to seek the nod of Congress and the Supreme Court in declaring martial law and suspending the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus.

But in a live television interview on December 29 last year, Duterte put the issue to rest and said he does not need to declare martial law, warning that it could lead to the country’s demise.

“It will lead to the downfall of the country. Me, I don’t need to do it [declare martial law]. Ever,” Duterte then vowed.

But on December 22 last year, Duterte raised the idea of bypassing Congress and the Supreme Court in declaring martial law, warning of conflicting findings that would confuse the law-enforcement agencies.

“If I declare martial law and there is an invasion or war, I cannot proceed on and on, especially if there is trouble. I have to go to Congress, I have to go to the Supreme Court if anybody would file a complaint to look into the factual [basis of the declaration],” Duterte then said.

“But what if the world is in chaos?… That’s why there is martial law, so that only one person would be giving directions,” he added.

Duterte then called the judicial and legislative safeguards in the Constitution a “reckless reaction” to the regime of the dictator Marcos, who cemented his stay in power through martial law amid human rights violations, torture and enforced disappearances.

Under Article VII, Section 18 of the 1987 Constitution, the President may suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus or declare martial law in case of invasion or rebellion, or when the public safety requires it, for a period not exceeding 60 days.

The President is then required to submit a report to Congress about the suspension of the writ or the martial law declaration within 48 hours.

Congress in a majority vote may revoke or even extend the suspension of the writ. The President cannot set aside the decision if Congress revokes it.

The Supreme Court may also review the factual basis of the suspension of the privilege of the writ or the extension upon the filing of a petition from a concerned citizen. JE

