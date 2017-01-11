No Palace invite for Robredo for Vin d’honneur — OVP source

Vice President Leni Robredo did not receive any invitation from Malacañang for the first Vin d’honneur of President Duterte, a source from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) told the Inquirer.

The Vin d’honneur is a traditional twice a year event hosted by the President for foreign diplomats.

When asked if Robredo was invited by Malacañang, the source replied: “Isn’t the Vice President traditionally invited [to the event]?”

Robredo spent her Wednesday morning working from her office at the Executive House in Quezon City. Her only public engagement was as guest speaker at the 35th Chinese General Hospital Medical Center Residents’ Graduation in San Juan City at 7 p.m.

The shaky relationship between the President and the Vice President was finally shattered after Mr. Duterte accused Robredo of joining anti-administration rallies and barred her from attending Cabinet meetings.

Robredo said she never attended any rally that called for the ouster of Mr. Duterte despite being vocal against his draconian measures to solve the drug menace in the country and his acquiesce to the burial of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. CBB