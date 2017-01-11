4,000 cops to secure Davao launching of Asean, Miss U

DAVAO CITY—About 4,000 security forces—policemen, soldiers and VIP security personnel—had been tapped to provide security here for the Jan. 15 launch of the Asean 2017 Philippine chairmanship and the Miss Universe fashion show later this month.

City police chief Senior Supt. Michael John Dubria said some policemen tapped to provide security in the city for the two events would come from Camp Crame and nearby regions.

“There will also be explosives and ordnance teams,” he said.

Dubria said the accommodation of those coming from outside the city had already been arranged.

“We will be using the DCPO gym, the Regional Police Office gym in Catitipan and several other gyms for their sleeping quarters. They will be served food packs,” he said.

Chief Insp. Andrea de la Cerna, spokesperson of the Southern Mindanao Police Office, said 1,446 policemen and soldiers had already been predeployed for the Asean event, which would be held at the SMX Convention Center.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was also expected to visit the city on the week of the Asean event but De la Cerna said the Japanese official’s security would be provided by the Presidential Security Group (PSG).

“We will only act as a support unit,” said Chief Supt. Manuel Gaerlan, the Southern Mindanao police chief.

Ret. Gen. Benito de Leon, the city’s Public Safety and Security Command Center (PSSCC), said there would be no lockdown, although a heightened alert level would be adopted during the activities related to the two major events.

“We have improved our security measure for the series of big events, we will add layers of patrols and additional troops for the event,” he said.

De Leon said the security measures “improved a lot since the Joint Task Force Haribon will cover the air space and the coastlines of the city.”

All security efforts would be coordinated through a centralized security monitoring system, he added.

De Leon said that after the Sept. 2 Roxas Night Market explosion, the city has improved its security monitoring by doubling security protocols in checkpoints and coastlines, and is now “more prepared to combat terrorism.”

He said they would also brief Department of Foreign Affairs officials on the improved security in the city after the bombing so that foreign visitors would be informed that it is safe to travel in the city.

“Our assessment is that we have improved a lot. We are now more prepared to combat terrorism to ensure the safety of our citizens and the tourists as well. Through this, we are hoping that they will lift their travel advisory and tell their people that they are now safe to visit Davao,” De Leon said.—ALLAN NAWAL