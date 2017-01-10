Duterte on ‘#LeniLeaks’: I wish them all the success

President Rodrigo Duterte is not cowed by the alleged conspiracy to remove him from power after he was informed of the “#LeniLeaks” controversy.

“I wish them all the success,” Duterte was quoted as saying by Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

Andanar said the President was informed of the alleged leaked emails calling for his resignation at the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting in Malacañang on Monday.

#LeniLeaks went viral on the internet after Vice President Leni Robredo’s critics on Facebook spread screenshots of supposed emails from Robredo’s known supporters calling for Duterte’s resignation and for his ouster.

Another viral post showed a purported email from the Office of the Vice President’s social media unit urging its trolls to launch a counteroffensive against Duterte, the Robredo’s critics, and defeated vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said the ouster plots against the Chief Executive were not discussed during the Cabinet meeting.

“We have other more important matters…This should not be the flavor of the day or the month since this is just something that we already know,” Esperon said.

“The best way to address this is to show that we are effective in anti-drugs, that we could address the problems that they are concerned with,” he added. CDG/rga