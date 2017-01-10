Duterte summons mayors amid threat to kill execs in drug trade

President Rodrigo Duterte has invited all the country’s mayors to a meeting in Malacañang on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go confirmed this to INQUIRER.net on Tuesday.

“Lahat sila inimbita,” Go said in a text message. (They were all invited)

The Palace official, however, did not disclose the agenda of the meeting.

In a speech in Malacañang on Monday, Duterte said that local chief executives who are on his drug list must resign and stop their involvement in the narcotics trade, or die.

“As long as I’m President, these big ‘shabu’ dealers will die and the next batch would really be these mayors. I will call them and lock them up,” Duterte said.

“I will talk to them. With the thick document I showed you, I will tell them: ‘Look for your name there, mayor, you son of a bitch. If your name is there, you have a problem. I will really kill you,’” he added. CBB/rga