Tuesday, January 10, 2017
newsinfo / Nation
Duterte summons mayors amid threat to kill execs in drug trade

/ 01:45 PM January 10, 2017
President Rodrigo Duterte shows a page in his list of government officials and employees allegedly involved in the illegal drugs trade. The President said he urged mayors on the list to resign and stop their illicit activities or die, threatening to kill those who would refuse to quit their post. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

President Rodrigo Duterte has invited all the country’s mayors to a meeting in Malacañang on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go confirmed this to INQUIRER.net on Tuesday.

“Lahat sila inimbita,” Go said in a text message. (They were all invited)

The Palace official, however, did not disclose the agenda of the meeting.

In a speech in Malacañang on Monday, Duterte said that local chief executives who are on his drug list must resign and stop their involvement in the narcotics trade, or die.

“As long as I’m President, these big ‘shabu’ dealers will die and the next batch would really be these mayors. I will call them and lock them up,” Duterte said.

“I will talk to them. With the thick document I showed you, I will tell them: ‘Look for your name there, mayor, you son of a bitch. If your name is there, you have a problem. I will really kill you,’” he added. CBB/rga

