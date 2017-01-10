NUJP decries hacking of its website

Hackers have taken down the website of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines since Monday night.

“We do not know by whom but this we can say – whoever are responsible for this attack are enemies of press freedom and of free expression,” the NUJP said in a statement on its Facebook page.

As of Tuesday morning, the website could still not be accessed.

The NUJP said that the hackers were “vermin, narrow-minded, misbegotten souls who mistakenly believe that they can silence critical speech and thought in their desire to force people into accepting only one worldview – theirs.”

While the hackers can continue to try “to silence critical thought,” the NUJP said they would not succeed.

“The independent Philippine press, the independent Filipino journalists, and the freedom-loving Filipino people will make sure of this, as we have done in the past and as we will do so again and again whenever basic rights and liberties are assaulted,” the group said. CBB/rga

