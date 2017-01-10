Gatchalian backs Duterte’s resignation call on all narcopoliticians

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Tuesday backed President Rodrigo Duterte’s resignation call on all politicians involved in illegal drugs, saying they should be exposed, investigated and charged in court.

“These narco politicians should immediately resign and be exposed to the public,” Gatchalian said in a text message.

“The government should continue to gather evidence against them and file criminal charges against public officials involved in illegal drugs. The cases will accord these people due process in court,” he said.

The neophyte senator was reacting to Duterte’s threat to mayors allegedly involved in illegal drugs to either resign or die. Gatchalian was former mayor of Valuenzuela City before he became congressman and senator.

“As long as I’m President, these big ‘shabu’ dealers will die and the next batch would really be these mayors. I will call them and lock them up,” the President said in a speech Monday.

“I will talk to them. With the thick document I showed you, I will tell them, ‘Look for your name there mayor, you s** of a b****. If your name is there, you have a problem. I will really kill you,” he added. RAM