8 Zambo fishermen killed in attack

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Eight fishermen were killed when unidentified armed men attacked a fishing boat off Siromon Island here on Monday evening.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, spokesperson of the Zamboanga City Police Office, said the bodies of the slain fishermen were recovered aboard the fishing boat on Tuesday.

The incident came to the attention of authorities when two men appeared at the Sangali village hall and reported the attack. The two men said they were among seven fishermen who jumped off the boat when the armed men started shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities immediately responded but the armed men had already fled after killing the eight victims. CDG/rga

RELATED STORIES