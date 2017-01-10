Nazarene devotees: Faith is stronger than fear; Traslacion not just a frenzy

An all-familiar and magnanimous show of faith and devotion over fear.

This was what thousands of Black Nazarene devotees manifested on Monday as they joined this year’s religious gathering with high fervor despite reports of possible terror attacks.

John Hathan Pierce, a foreigner who joined his Filipino wife and other devotees in waiting for the Black Nazarene to reach the Quiapo Church, lauded Filipino devotees for their strong belief in their Catholic faith, which he said was like no other in the world.

“I’ve been to the Vatican and places like that, but this is different,” the 48-year-old Pierce said in an interview. “I just enjoy it. Filipinos are the biggest Catholic believers, you can’t beat them. These guys are devoted Catholic. They are great great people.”

Pierce said he joined the Traslacion in the morning and was able to get near the andas, or carriage.

“I got good photos,” he said.

Most barefoot devotees struggle to get near the ebony icon of the cross-bearing Jesus Christ to kiss it or wipe their towels on it, believing that it to be miraculous. Two such devotees died in last year’s procession.

Asked if he believed in the Black Nazarene miracles being cited by devotees, Pierce said: “It’s just the people believing in their faith. You don’t need a miracle to believe in you. But these are people with strong beliefs, in their religion, in God.”

Pierce said he asked the Black Nazarene for the Philippines to have a great year and for Filipinos to be safe and well.

Kathlyn Vuelva, 29, said the Black Nazarene granted her prayers to have a baby girl and to cure her father of tuberculosis. Her father regularly attends First Friday masses in the Quiapo, while her 53-year-old mother-in-law still joins the family in the Quiapo gathering.

Vuelva said her relationship with her husband, who joined the Traslacion, had strengthened because of their shared faith to the Black Nazarene.

“Simula nung nagbuntis din ako, tinupad din naman ni Nazareno na maging babae. Nung lumabas siya kasa-kasama ko na siya. Hanggang ngayon, kasa-kasama ko siya dito,” said Vuelva, who brought their daughter with her.

(“When I got pregnant, the Nazarene granted my wish for the baby to be a girl. And she has been with me here. She has been coming here with me to this day.”)

“Sa Diyos naman talaga, doon lang naman kami nakakapit,” she said. “Matibay po ang relasyon namin, at sama-sama po kaming pamilya… Sa ngayon ang wish ko po talaga, good health para sa aming lahat”

(“It’s really just God on whom we depend on. Our relationship as a family is strong… So now, my only wish is for all of us to have good health.”)

Asked what she thought of criticisms that the procession has become a form of blind fanaticism, Vuelva said her joining the Traslacion for years proved to a calming – not a chaotic – experience. She said going with the flow of barefoot devotees was a show of camaraderie and brotherhood.

“Pag dating mo kasi doon sa andas, hindi siya gulo eh. Magkakapatid talaga kayo. Iba kasi kapag nasa loob ka na: Hindi awayan kundi tulungan,” Vuelva said.

(“When you get near the carriage, it’s not chaotic. You’re all siblings. It’s different when you’re already there: There’s no fighting. You help each other out.”)

“Kapag gumi-give up ka na at gusto mo nang lumabas, hihilahin ka nila palabas at magtutulungan talaga kayo,” she added.

(“Once they see you about to give up, they would pull you out and help you.”)

Alfredo Yambao, 37-years-old and devotee of 22 years, said he did not mind the terror threats because of his stronger faith, adding that he needed to pray for his mother who was suffering from a heart problem.

“Hindi naman ako natakot kasi lagi naman tayong ginagabayan ng poon,” he said. “Saka talagang tradisyon at panata ko na to. Kaya hindi na ako natakot. Para rin sa magulang ko to.”

(“I’m not really afraid because we’re always guided by the Nazarene. And this is really a tradition and a vow for me. That’s why I’m not afraid. It’s also doing it for my mother.”)

Like Vuelva, Yambao said the Nazarene granted his wish to have a baby girl.

Police and authorities earlier acknowledged a possible retaliation of terror groups from Mindanao in Manila. But they said they had not been received any clear or imminent threat from such groups.

Cesar and Lilibeth Cervantes, husband and wife from Makati, admitted that reports of possible terror threats to the procession was alarming, but noted that it should not prevent them for showing their faith.

“Nakakatakot talaga,” Lilibeth said. “Kaya lang, kung talagang mangyayari, mangyayari. Magagawan naman Niya ng paraan yan.”

(“It’s really scary. But then, if it’s going to happen, then it’s going to happen. He will find a way around it.”)

“Ang himala naman hindi mo naman masasabi ang himala,” the 58-year-old Cesar added. “Kung gugustuhin Niya, gugustuhin Niya talaga.”

(“You can’t really predict when miracles would happen. If He would want to grant it, then he would.”)

Personally, he said he believed in miracles, as evident in his good health despite his age.

“Oo, totoong naghihimala ang Poong Nazareno,” he said. “Kasi nung araw sakitin talaga ako eh. Pero ngayon maganda-ganda ang katawan ko. Kaya ngayon nandito pa rin ako.”

(“Yes, it’s true that the Holy Nazarene grants miracles. You see, I used to be sickly. But now my body has improved. That’s why I’m still here.”)

Asked about her prayer to the Black Nazarene, Lilibeth said: “Sana maging tahimik ang Pilipinas, walang gulo.”

(“I hope the Philippines will have peace, without chaos.”)

The annual Traslacion commemorates the first parade transferring the centuries-old image of Jesus Christ from a church in Intramuros to the Quiapo church on Jan. 9, 1767. /ATM