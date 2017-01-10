Sandigan allows Jinggoy to undergo knee checkup

The Sandiganbayan has allowed detained former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada Jr. to undergo medical checkup for his aching left knee.

In a hearing on Monday, the court’s Fifth Division granted Estrada’s request to go to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City today to go through medical resonance imaging and X-ray tests.

Estrada was given a six-hour furlough from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and was ordered to shoulder the Philippine National Police’s expenses for security measures.

The court also placed all communication and electronic gadgets of Estrada and his companions under the control of the PNP security detail.

In his Jan. 6 motion, Estrada complained of pain on his knee that worsens “when rising from a seated position.”

Dr. Jose Syquia examined Estrada on Dec. 30 at the Philippine National Police detention facility in Camp Crame. He recommended that the politician undergo check-up if there remained no improvement in his condition.

But Estrada’s camp said he continued to feel pain “despite rest and medication.”