New Duterte appointees sworn in

An interesting mix of individuals, among them a self-proclaimed “sex guru,” former print and broadcast journalists and a former justice secretary who dismissed the murder charges against the Ampatuans, were the latest addition to the Duterte administration.

Controversial singer and blogger Margaux “Mocha” Uson, former Justice Secretary Alberto Agra, actor Cesar Montano, retired police Chief Supt. Reynaldo Berroya and former Army general Ernesto Carolina count among the 220 newly appointed officials who took their oath before President Duterte in Malacañang on Monday.

Uson, a sex blogger who has transformed herself as Mr. Duterte’s No. 1 defender in social media, was named to the 32-member Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Also appointed to the board were former MTRCB chair Maria Consoliza Laguardia, actress-director Bibeth Orteza, UP professor Roland Tolentino and former Inquirer columnist Al Mendoza.

Agra, a former justice secretary during the Arroyo administration, was designated chair of the Philippine Reclamation Authority.

He was roundly criticized for dropping the criminal charges against the Ampatuan clan accused as mastermind of the 2009 Maguindanao massacre.

Berroya, a former police intelligence chief and arch nemesis of Sen. Panfilo Lacson, took his oath as administrator of the Lightrail Transit Authority.

Montano was appointed chief operating officer of the Tourism Promotions Board.