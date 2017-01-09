Over 1,000 Nazarene devotees already treated by Red Cross

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has assisted a total of 1,024 patients as of 2 p.m., several hours after the Black Nazarene procession started early Monday.

The PRC said 670 people needed their blood pressure levels checked after passing out during the procession.

Three individuals were considered to have major injuries, while minor injuries have gone up to 335.

Seven people were brought to the Philippine General Hospital and the Ospital ng Maynila.

PRC deployed more than 400 personnel throughout the path of the Black Nazarene procession: the Aquino monument, the Round Table (near Manila City Hall), the Liwasang Bonifacio, the Plaza Mexico (Post Office), Lacson (Sta Cruz area), San Sebastian and near Quiapo Church, and have set up seven first aid stations to attend to devotees who will experience injuries, as well as health and mental issues.

The station in Liwasang Bonifacio was the station with most number of cases treated.