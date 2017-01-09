‘Auring’ weakens into LPA

All storm signals were lifted as Tropical Depression “Auring” weakened into a low pressure (LPA) area midday Monday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA will continue to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over the Bicol region and Samar provinces, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Flashfloods and landslides are possible in these areas, it added.

The weather disturbance, which made landfall over Siargao Island on Sunday afternoon, was last spotted 40 kilometers east of Mactan City, Cebu, Pagasa said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected over Calabarzon, Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Those with small vessels were alerted against moderate to occasionally rough seas over the Bicol region and Visayas. IDL/rga