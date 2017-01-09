Duterte gets highest performance rating among top officials

President Rodrigo Duterte continues to enjoy the highest performance rating among the country’s top officials, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, Duterte received an approval rating of 83 percent, followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with 62 percent and Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III with 55 percent.

Completing the top five positions are Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno at 47 percent and Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez with 43 percent.

The survey was conducted from December 6 to 11, 2016 among 1,200 respondents. It has a ± 3 percent error margin at the 95% confidence level. Margin of error for geographical areas is ± 6 percent.

All five officials received a slight dip in their approval ratings.

The same pattern was observed in their trust ratings, with Duterte leading at 83 percent, Robredo following at 58 percent and Pimentel placing third at 50 percent. Sereno received a trust rating of 41 percent and Alvarez 38 percent.

Slipping approval

Duterte and Robredo received majority approval ratings in all socioeconomic classes and geographic areas. Both received their highest approval in Mindanao.

The Vice President’s trust rating fell by 7 percentage points nationwide and by 12 percentage points in Luzon. She also received lower trust and approval ratings in Class ABC and E.

Duterte’s trust and approval ratings also fell by 13 percentage points for Class ABC.

Among the events that happened before and during the survey was Robredo’s resignation from the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, the ongoing investigation on the killing of Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa, Sr. and the Senate committee recommendation to file cases against self-confessed Davao Death Squad member Edgar Matobato.

Pimentel losing trust among ABC

While Pimentel’s trust and approval ratings only went down by 5 to 6 percentage points nationwide, he received the biggest blow from Class ABC. From an approval rating of 74 percent in September, it fell to 49 percent last month.

His trust ratings also suffered. From 62 percent for Class ABC in September, it went down to 39 percent in December.