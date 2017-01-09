Priest at Nazarene Mass rushed to hospital after BP shoots up

A 70-year-old priest was rushed to the hospital early Monday during the Midnight Mass for the Feast of the Black Nazarene due to hypertension.

Medical personnel identified the ailing priest as Fr. Tony Ropasa of the Diocese of Caloocan.

The priest reportedly felt faint and dizzy during the Mass at the Quirino Grandstand at the Luneta, after which he was brought to a nearby medical responders’ tent.

Ropasa’s blood pressure shot up to 180/80, prompting medical responders to bring him to the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Pasay City for treatment.

Fr. Hernando Coronel of the Quiapo Church presided over the Midnight Mass, with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle delivering the homily.

This year’s Traslacion has the theme, “Pag-ibig ang buklod ng ganap na pagkakaisa.” /ATM