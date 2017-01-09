CHEd to enforce Vitriolo’s dismissal

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) said it will comply with the order of the Office of the Ombudsman dismissing from service an official over his failure to stop a diploma mill operation in a city college.

CHEd Chair Patricia Licuanan said the commission has already directed its human resource development division to ensure that the Ombudsman’s dismissal order issued against Executive Director Julito Vitriolo will be strictly enforced and properly implemented.

Immediately executory

“Noting that, consistent with the law, rules and jurisprudence on the matter, such an order is immediately executory and ought to be implemented upon receipt,” Licuanan said in a statement.

Vitriolo’s dismissal came amid a simmering power struggle with Licuanan, whom he had asked to be replaced by a temporary head in a manifesto to President Duterte last month. Early December, Mr. Duterte barred Licuanan from further attending his Cabinet meetings.

Vice President Leni Robredo was also given the same order. But unlike Robredo, who immediately resigned as chair of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, Licuanan said she will continue with her work as head of CHEd, noting that she is serving a fixed term until 2018.

Incompetence

On Thursday, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ordered Vitriolo’s dismissal after he was found guilty of the administrative offenses of grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, incompetence and inefficiency. He will face graft charges at the Sandiganbayan.

The charges stemmed from his alleged failure to investigate and stop a diploma mill operation and allowed Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila to issue diplomas and transcripts of records based on an education program suspended in 2008.

Vitriolo had said he would appeal the dismissal order, adding that he was surprised that the Ombudsman failed to take into account other considerations in the case.

In complying with the Ombudsman’s decision, Licuanan assured the public that it will not hamper CHEd’s operations, particularly on key tactical and transformative strategies for upgrading the accessibility and quality of the country’s higher education.