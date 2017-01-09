Court orders arrest of party-list solon Romero

Businessman and 1-Pacman party-list Rep. Michael “Mikee” Romero has been ordered arrested by a Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) for qualified theft, a nonbailable offense, based on a complaint filed by a company controlled by his father, Reghis Romero II.

The arrest warrant issued on Jan. 6 by Judge Cicero Jurado of Manila RTC Branch 11 against the younger Romero added another chapter to the father-and-son squabble over control of Harbour Centre Port Terminal Inc. (HCPTI), the firm which operates the Manila North Harbor port.

Besides the lawmaker, also ordered arrested were his co-accused Edwin Jeremillo and Felicia Aquino.

In ordering the arrest, Jurado nullified the Sept. 5, 2016, resolution of the Department of Justice (DOJ) which overturned the July 1, 2016, decision of the Office of the City Prosecutor of Manila to indict Romero, Jeremillo and Aquino.

The case was originally filed before Judge Jean Marie Bacorro-Villena of Manila RTC Branch 28, who inhibited from the case in October based on a motion filed by the complainant, HCPTI corporate secretary Jerome Canlas.

In his complaint, Canlas accused Romero of pocketing funds from HCPTI by issuing to the “National Food Authority and/or Felicia T. Aquino” 18 checks amounting to P3.4 million in April 2007.

Citing a previous ruling of the Supreme Court, Jurado argued that the DOJ resolution dropping the charges against the younger Romero and his co-accused had “no bearing” in the case as the court had already taken over the complaint.

“(W)hatever proceedings occurred before the DOJ or any government agency for that matter has no bearing for the reason that this court has already acquired jurisdiction with the filing of the information. Ergo, in accordance with Section 6 of Rule 112, the court must issue a warrant of arrest,” read a portion of Jurado’s decision.

It added: “Wherefore foregoing premises considered, the urgent motion for redetermination of probable cause… is denied. Let a warrant of arrest be issued against herein accused.”