Jinggoy complains of ailing knee

Detained former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada has sought the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division’s permission to undergo medical tests for his aching left knee.

In a two-page urgent motion on Friday, Estrada asked the antigraft court that he be allowed to leave his detention cell at Camp Crame for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and X-ray tests at Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) in San Juan City.

He asked that he be allowed to go through the tests “as soon as possible,” and volunteered to shoulder the expenses for the escort and security conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motion stated that after Estrada complained of pain that worsens “when rising from a seated position,” he was examined by Dr. Jose Syquia on Dec. 30 at the Philippine National Police detention facility in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Patellofemoral pain syndrome

Syquia noted that Estrada has patellofemoral pain syndrome. The doctor recommended that the politician’s left knee be examined if there is no improvement.

Estrada’s camp told the court that “the same pain is still currently felt despite rest and medication.”

“Considering the accused’s health issues, there is need for him to undergo immediate X-ray and MRI of his left knee as recommended by Dr. Syquia,” the motion read.

Frozen shoulder

Estrada’s camp also recalled that the court allowed him to undergo therapy sessions for his frozen shoulder at CSMC on several occasions in the past.

The antigraft court’s Fifth Division is set to hear his request today.

Estrada faces a plunder case for allegedly receiving P183.8 million in kickbacks in exchange for diverting his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel allocations to fake foundations allegedly controlled by suspected pork scam mastermind Janet Lim-Napoles.

The actor-politician also faces 11 counts of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.