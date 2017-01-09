POEA warns vs fake job offers in Canada

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) cautioned aspiring overseas Filipino workers against fake job offers in Canada which are being circulated on the Internet.

The POEA received information about bogus employment opportunities forwarded to unsuspecting job seekers through social media and e-mail.

The POEA reminded overseas job applicants to always verify with the POEA regarding the authenticity of any job offers found online.

A forwarded e-mail was sent to the agency, informing a jobseeker that he was selected for a supposed job vacancy in Canada.

The e-mail claimed that representatives of the employer were already in the Philippines to interview applicants.

The POEA said the sender of the e-mail promised nonpayment of placement and processing fees, but applicants were asked to pay P3,800 for slot reservation.

“The scammer entices applicants by offering too-good-to-be-true remunerations such as high salaries, 250 percent overtime pay, and paid vacation,” the POEA added. —JULIE M. AURELIO